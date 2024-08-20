Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 395 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE:CSL traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $408.10. The company had a trading volume of 267,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $410.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.64. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $443.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

