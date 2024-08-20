Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 4,372 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 74,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,233,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113,019. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

