Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 5,075 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,485,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,609.9% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 5,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 319,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,862,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 19,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.65. 14,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,585. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

