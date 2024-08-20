Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 722 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,931,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,555,000 after acquiring an additional 648,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14,118.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,531,000 after purchasing an additional 356,204 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,402,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $108.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,250. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.77.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

