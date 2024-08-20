Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 772 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,458. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,427. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $182.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.58.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

