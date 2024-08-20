PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) PT Raised to $7.00 at Alliance Global Partners

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PDSB. B. Riley dropped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.44. 141,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,785. The stock has a market cap of $126.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.91. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 81,743 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

