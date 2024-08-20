Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 590,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 429,382 shares.The stock last traded at $19.66 and had previously closed at $19.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.87%. The company's revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 17.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

