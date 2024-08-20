Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $4,669,155.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Free Report) insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PFGC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 952,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,450. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 414.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,198,282 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after buying an additional 1,770,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $119,726,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,625,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $107,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,473,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $447,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

