Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells $4,669,155.00 in Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Performance Food Group Price Performance
Shares of PFGC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 952,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,450. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFGC
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Performance Food Group
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.