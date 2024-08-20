Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSNL. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $309.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 101.78%. The business had revenue of $22.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Personalis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 420,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 90.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 471,646 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 11.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 493,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 144.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 485,822 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

