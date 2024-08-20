Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TLK stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 358,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100,757 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

