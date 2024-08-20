Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 6th

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 4.2 %

PBI opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $793.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PBI

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.