Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 6th

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.
Pitney Bowes Trading Up 4.2 %
PBI opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
