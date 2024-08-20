Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Labs PBC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Shares of NYSE:PL opened at $2.84 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $824.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

