Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.34

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.34 and last traded at $115.32, with a volume of 93330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.94 per share, for a total transaction of $225,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,861,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Post by 130.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

