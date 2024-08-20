pufETH Price Tops $2,562.03 on Major Exchanges (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. pufETH has a total market cap of $381.35 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pufETH token can currently be bought for about $2,562.03 or 0.04346151 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, pufETH has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About pufETH

pufETH’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 501,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 501,916.56195411 with 501,890.92914248 in circulation. The last known price of pufETH is 2,668.17887904 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,019,754.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

