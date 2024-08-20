Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57.
Qifu Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Qifu Technology to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.
Qifu Technology Trading Up 2.0 %
QFIN traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. 2,591,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. Qifu Technology has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61.
About Qifu Technology
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Qifu Technology
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.