Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.5 %

PWR stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.86. The stock had a trading volume of 455,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.32 and a 200 day moving average of $253.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,000 shares of company stock worth $46,797,270. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.09.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

