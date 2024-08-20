QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $157,520.92 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $157,520.92 and approximately $2,393.38 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,591.69 or 0.99923965 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00167524 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,509.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

