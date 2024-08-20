Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RNGR

Ranger Energy Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $11.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $257.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.51. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Melissa Cougle bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 60.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 425.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.