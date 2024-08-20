Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 283,654 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,654 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $56,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 475.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,401,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,489. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

