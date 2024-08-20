Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 46,790 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 408,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,790 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $46,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,335,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,242. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

