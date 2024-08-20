Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 4,633 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $131,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,782,397.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,746,175 shares of company stock valued at $786,146,176. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard stock traded down $2.04 on Monday, reaching $466.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $433.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $448.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.