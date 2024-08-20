Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 54,974 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,974 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $184,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,162,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,363. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $232.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

