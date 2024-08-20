Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,334 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.57% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $40,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after acquiring an additional 463,636 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after buying an additional 362,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,108,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,454,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,721,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,520,000 after acquiring an additional 208,079 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PAVE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.32. 444,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

