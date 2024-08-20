Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $468.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,952,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $468,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.56. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

