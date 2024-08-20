Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $53.45 Million Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,522 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 13.12% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $53,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 130,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,547,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 114,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.01. 45,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $39.71.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

