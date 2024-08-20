Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,130 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $37,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,431. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $41.76.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

