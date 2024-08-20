Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 42,106 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,106 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Johnson Controls International worth $140,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.53. 2,881,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,724. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.47.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

