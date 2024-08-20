Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,973 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.26% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $44,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 55,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $70.85.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

