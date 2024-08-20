Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Motorola Solutions worth $383,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $646,341,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after purchasing an additional 699,615 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $178,361,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after purchasing an additional 395,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,496 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $422.44. The stock had a trading volume of 411,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,094. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.33 and its 200-day moving average is $363.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $424.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

