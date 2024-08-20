Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 14,886 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,451,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,886 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $318,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,005 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.41. 5,233,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,113,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

