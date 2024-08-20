Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,122 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $45,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after buying an additional 291,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,217,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63,406 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 991,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 841,891 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.94. 121,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,181. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

