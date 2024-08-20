Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,178,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,495 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.88% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $275,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MOAT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.75. 472,972 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.37.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

