RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA) & Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Head-To-Head Review

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of RCF Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of RCF Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Osisko Development and RCF Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00 RCF Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and RCF Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -831.24% -5.99% -4.52% RCF Acquisition N/A -37.34% 4.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko Development and RCF Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $23.43 million 8.24 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.56 RCF Acquisition N/A N/A $4.74 million N/A N/A

RCF Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Development.

Risk & Volatility

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCF Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RCF Acquisition beats Osisko Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

