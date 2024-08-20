Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.49 and last traded at $60.69. 644,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,073,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

