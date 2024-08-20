Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Territorial Bancorp (TBNK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBNK) in the last few weeks:

8/16/2024 – Territorial Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Territorial Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.66 to $11.27. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ TBNK traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. 1,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,459. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

