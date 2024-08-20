Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,119,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 4,904,923 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $8.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Redfin Stock Up 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,497,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

