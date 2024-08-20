Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,097.05.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,196.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,074.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $997.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,197.69. The company has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,731 shares of company stock worth $18,230,142. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.