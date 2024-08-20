Reviewing Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Free Report) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A Aurora Innovation N/A -37.90% -33.94%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Innovation 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aspyra and Aurora Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Aurora Innovation has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.46%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Aspyra.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspyra and Aurora Innovation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aurora Innovation $68.00 million 83.55 -$796.00 million ($0.55) -6.65

Aspyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Innovation.

Risk & Volatility

Aspyra has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Aspyra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspyra

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

