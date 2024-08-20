Reviewing Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) & U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR)

U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

U Power has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for U Power and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U Power and Garrett Motion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U Power $19.76 million 0.18 -$2.72 million N/A N/A Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than U Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of U Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U Power and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U Power N/A N/A N/A Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Summary

Garrett Motion beats U Power on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U Power

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

