Reviewing Knowles (NYSE:KN) and BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF)

BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) and Knowles (NYSE:KN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BYD Electronic (International) and Knowles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BYD Electronic (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Knowles 0 1 0 0 2.00

Knowles has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Knowles’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Knowles is more favorable than BYD Electronic (International).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A Knowles -24.36% 5.39% 3.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares BYD Electronic (International) and Knowles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.7% of BYD Electronic (International) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Knowles shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Knowles shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BYD Electronic (International) and Knowles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BYD Electronic (International) N/A N/A N/A C$0.41 8.55 Knowles $791.40 million 2.04 $72.40 million $0.88 20.40

Knowles has higher revenue and earnings than BYD Electronic (International). BYD Electronic (International) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knowles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Knowles beats BYD Electronic (International) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BYD Electronic (International)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of mobile handset components, modules, and other products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company is involved in various businesses comprising smart phones, tablet PCs, new energy vehicles, residential energy storage, smart home, game hardware, unmanned aerial vehicles, AI servers, 3D printers, Internet of Things, robots, communication equipment, health devices, and other diversified market areas. It also provides assembly services; and manufactures and sells smart products, as well as components for consumer electronics products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of Golden Link Worldwide Limited.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM). The PD segment designs and delivers film, electrolytic, and mica capacitor products for use in power supplies and medical implants; electromagnetic interference filters; and RF filtering solutions for use in satellite communications and radar systems for defense applications. The MSA segment designs and manufactures balanced armature speakers and microphones for the hearing health, audio, and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) markets. The CMM segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio solutions used in applications that serve the ear, mobile, TWS, Internet of Things, computing, and smartphones markets. The company serves the defense, medtech, electric vehicle, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics markets through original equipment manufacturers, their contract manufacturers, suppliers, sales representatives, and distributors. Knowles Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

