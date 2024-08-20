Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Declares GBX 12 Dividend

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Rights & Issues Investment Trust Stock Performance
RIII opened at GBX 2,380 ($30.93) on Tuesday. Rights & Issues Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,720.70 ($22.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.48). The company has a market cap of £127.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3,983.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,405.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,248.97.
Rights & Issues Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rights & Issues Investment Trust
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Why Traders Are Betting Big on Gold and Defense Stocks Now
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Decoding Jackson Hole: The Fed’s Impact on Your Stock Portfolio
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Rights & Issues Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rights & Issues Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.