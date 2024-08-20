Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Declares GBX 12 Dividend

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Stock Performance

RIII opened at GBX 2,380 ($30.93) on Tuesday. Rights & Issues Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,720.70 ($22.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.48). The company has a market cap of £127.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3,983.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,405.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,248.97.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

