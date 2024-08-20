Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 63,186.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 53,077 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $548.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.50.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

