Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,536 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.45% of Royal Gold worth $36,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,800.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 36.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.30. 62,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,325. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $141.05. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.94.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

