RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.53

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $58,085.16 or 0.97654219 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $162.29 million and $5.53 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,718.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.23 or 0.00569216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00108725 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.45 or 0.00269841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00032238 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00038840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00071874 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 58,085.16347064 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

