Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $408.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,221. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $413.86.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

