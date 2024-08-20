Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $10.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $698.54. 4,745,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,599. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $301.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

