Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys 1,404 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.27. 4,839,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,080,062. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

