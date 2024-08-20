Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys 4,549 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.98. 8,777,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,816,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

