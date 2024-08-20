Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys 489 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,590,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,180,049. The company has a market cap of $451.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average of $113.58.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

