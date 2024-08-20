Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $62.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

